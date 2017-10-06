Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference
- 14 November, 2017 - 16 November, 2017, London, United Kingdom
Our 3rd Annual Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability Conference and Exhibition returns to London on the 15th and 16th of November 2017. As the only meeting of its kind solely dedicated to this capability area, this focused conference aims to deliver a strong emphasis on emerging technologies and how these might be leveraged. As well as hearing the perspectives of senior programme managers from procurement and future land requirements, the meeting aims to ensure thorough participation from the leading solution providers currently at the forefront of innovation in the survivability space
New for our 2017 event, we have added an Active Protection Systems Focus Day where you can hear in-depth briefings on the very latest technical developments in both the soft and hard kill domain. If you like many other organisations are prioritising Active Protection Systems to improve Armoured Vehicle Survivability , don't miss this unique and highly valuable learning and networking opportunity!
This uniquely technical focus will aim to further cover the core areas of survivability in detail, exploring the latest platforms, vehicle architectures, passive protection, mobility, counter-IED, EW, un-manned/autonomous solutions, signature management and much more!
Speakers
- Brigadier (ret) Ian Cameron-Mowat, Director, IMP Castle Associates Limited
- Brigadier (Retd.) Peter Rafferty, President, Revision MilitaryUK and Vice President Power, Revision Military Inc, Revision Military
- DAVID MASEREDJIAN JR, Survivability Lead LanWarfare Systems , Raytheon Systems Limited
- Dr Carsten Weidner, Research & Technology Coordinator for Signature Management, Bundeswehr Technical Centre for Protective and Special Technologies
- Dr Hans Kariis, Deputy Research Director, Department of Electro-Optical Systems, Swedish Defence Research Agency
- Dr Ing. Robert Bayer, Head of Department, Protection, Krauss Maffei Wegmann
- Dr. Ronald Meixner, Engineer Business Unit Protection Systems , Rheinmetall ADS
- Guy Davies, Capability Manager - Vehicle Systems, Leonardo
- Lieutenant Colonel Andrew Simpson, SO1 Fighting Vehicle Systems, Platform Systems Division, DSTL
- Lieutenant Colonel Eike Sinzig, Team Leader, Infantry Concepts and Mobility, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, German Army
- Lieutenant Colonel Karl Heinz Boenke, Team Leader, Infantry Concepts and Mobility, Army Concepts and Capability Development Centre, German Army
- Lieutenant Colonel Paddy Bond, Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army
- Lieutenant General Richard Felton, Director General Defence Safety Authority , UK MoD
- Major Brian Corbett, Section Head - Armoured Vehicle Systems , Canadian Armed Forces
- Major Darrel Commander, Programme Manager Assault Amphibian Vehicle , United States Marine Corps
- Mr Alex Hansell, Survivability Lead, Warrior Capability Sustainment Programme, Lockheed Martin UK
- Mr Christian Manthey Dipl. Ing., Technical Marketing Manager , UTC Aerospace Systems
- Mr Don Sando, Director, Capabilities Development and Integration, Manoeuvre Center of Excellence , United States Army
- Mr Kevin Sloan, International Business Development Manager, SOUCY DEFENSE
- Mr Paul Berry, Senior Systems Engineer, ARTEC GmbH
- Mr Roger Sloman, Director, Advanced Blast and Ballistic Systems
- Professor Bryn James, Head of Armoured Protection, DSTL
- Rami Sokolower, Armoured Combat Systems , IMI Systems
- Steve Carkner, Head of Innovation for Revision Military, Revision Military
- Tom Newberry, Principal Engineer Land Survivability , Dstl
Source : ASDEvents
