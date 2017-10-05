AW169 helicopter success in UK EMS market continues with selection by the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust

Specialist Aviation Services selected by the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust to provide an AW169 in 2019

This selection will increase the UK-based AW169 EMS fleet to eight aircraft

Over 160 AW169s are on order and more than 40 in service worldwide

Leonardo announced today that Specialist Aviation Services (SAS) of the UK has been selected as the preferred bidder by the Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust to provide an AgustaWestland AW169 EMS under a ten year contract starting in 2019. The AW169 will replace their MD902 Explorer operation and will be based at the Charity’s Cornwall Airport Newquay headquarters.

Chosen by the Charity as its next generation helicopter, the AW169 will deliver greater overall safety, cabin space, performance & range and will be customised with a fully adaptable SAS medical interior that allows easy loading/unloading of the patient and all round patient access.





The Cornwall Air Ambulance Trust has highlighted its excitement about the benefits the AW169 will bring to both the patient and the clinical crews to perform their job in the future.

Henk Schaeken, SAS Managing Director stated “I am confident the AW169 will provide the Charity with the best air ambulance solution available for many, many years to come.”

Specialist Aviation Services is also an Authorized Service Centre for the new generation AW169 light intermediate helicopter in the UK and provides a range of support and maintenance services to AW169 operators.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release