ForeFlight Mobile Now Features Jeppesen's Global Instrument Flight Rules Enroute Flight Information

Data-driven enroute information eliminates stitching of aviation charts, using dynamic rendering capabilities on screen

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary Jeppesen, and ForeFlight, an innovative provider of mobile and web aviation applications, today announced that Jeppesen's proprietary data-driven enroute charts are now available within the ForeFlight Mobile application. This new capability gives ForeFlight and Jeppesen customers in the business and general aviation markets the option to fly anywhere in the world using ForeFlight Mobile with Jeppesen's enroute map data.

"The addition of our data-driven enroute flight information further leverages the strengths of both companies to enhance ForeFlight Mobile as a full global paper replacement cockpit solution," said Ken Sain , chief executive officer, Jeppesen. "We will continue to work together to deliver dynamic enhancements for pilots on a global scale as we develop intuitive capabilities that meet the needs of an evolving flying environment."





ForeFlight customers who have purchased or linked Jeppesen chart coverages can now download Jeppesen's worldwide enroute database at no additional cost and with no setup or configuration required. Pilots can customize the Jeppesen enroute map layer using filters to display preferred information at the right time. In addition, data-driven rendering within the app means the map is fast and responsive to pinch and zoom commands made by the pilot.

ForeFlight Mobile includes the ability to display Jeppesen's worldwide charting library. Customers can choose from thirteen standard coverages that span the globe to purchase for use inside the app through a simple e-commerce experience on foreflight.com. ForeFlight Mobile recently added Jeppesen's global navigation information (NavData), terrain and obstacle data. The new data services expand global capabilities, provide greater situational awareness and simplify the flying experience.

Looking ahead, a new integrated version of Jeppesen's FliteDeck Pro for airlines and large scale operators will be available in 2018.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release