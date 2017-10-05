Boeing Announces Agreements with Seven Customers for Analytics Solutions

Orders underscore market strength, bringing total Boeing AnalytX contracts to 223 this year

Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced at the MRO Europe conference and exhibition new agreements with seven customers for Boeing AnalytX solutions. This brings the total amount of analytics contracts signed this year to 223.

Boeing AnalytX brings together the work of more than 800 analytics experts across Boeing's commercial, defense, and services businesses, who are focused on transforming data into actionable insights and customer capabilities, services and products. Launched in June, Boeing AnalytX helps customers make data-informed decisions to slash fuel costs, perform predictive maintenance, build smarter flight plans and crew schedules, and minimize unpredictable disruptions.





"Analytics isn't a magic idea that will deliver results sometime in the future," said David Longridge, Boeing Global Services vice president of sales and marketing, at MRO Europe. "It's real and it's working, here and now. Boeing has been using analytics for years to improve our own operations. Today's announcements underscore the vast amount of prescriptive, predictive and descriptive solutions Boeing AnalytX is already providing to customers today."

Agreements announced today include:

Biman Bangladesh Airlines, a new Airplane Health Management customer, will use the service for its 777-300ER and 737-800 fleets.

Condor will reduce crew costs and enhance efficiency through the use of crew optimization software from Jeppesen, including Crew Pairing and Rostering solutions.

Japan Airlines signed an agreement for an Optimized Maintenance Program, which improves maintenance operations through customized maintenance programs using text analytics, parametric modeling and diagnostic analysis.

MTU Aero Engines signed an agreement to use AerData's Engine Fleet Planning and Costing tool, which helps customers optimize engine maintenance planning, engine spares availability and budgets. The tool analyzes in hours what typically takes an airline weeks to examine using other methods.

Qantas signed a contract adding Airplane Health Management to its 787 fleet. Qantas utilizes Airplane Health Management analytics in taking predictive maintenance actions that improve efficiency and lower operating costs.

TUI Group expanded its use of Airplane Health Management by signing a contract to provide predictive analytics alerts for its forthcoming 737 MAX fleet.

United Airlines has expanded use of Airplane Health Management to cover its entire Boeing fleet of airplanes, adding coverage for its Next-Generation 737, 737 MAX, 757 and 767 fleets, and renewing Airplane Health Management for its 747, 777 and 787 fleets. This represents the potential for 500 airplanes to receive Airplane Health Management's analytics-based predictive alerts.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release