Russian Helicopters produce two Mi-35M for Mali

Russian Helicopters holding company produced two Mi-35M transport/attack helicopter for Mali under Rosoboronexport-related contract. Aircraft and all property necessary for their operation is delivered to the customer.

"Performance of the contract on Mi-35M delivery to our Mali partners once again confirms that the holding company holds a leading position in the world market of attack helicopters. I am sure that successful implementation of this order will result in growing demand for Russian helicopters in the region," said Russian Helicopters CEO Andrey Boginsky.





"I am confident that the helicopters we delivered will help Mali to protect its sovereignty and fight against the universal threat of terrorism. I also would like to mention that the supply of Russian Mi-35M helicopters is another significant contribution to the development of military and technical cooperation between our two countries, which in recent years has demonstrated a good upward trend," said Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev.

Mi-35M is the world's only universal attack helicopter, which in addition to effective performance of fire missions is able to transport up to 8 soldiers with weapons, up to 1,500 kg of ammunition or other cargo inside the cabin, and up to 2400 kg of cargo on external sling; evacuate those who are wounded; deliver technical staff to the autonomous deploying sites.

The firepower of the Mi-35M is by 140% higher than that of its main competitors in the market due to a significant mass of equipment payload. Helicopter's unguided missile and missile-gun armament is 30% more powerful than that of competitors, which allows it to carry out air support for troops on the battlefield more effectively.

Due to the fact that the helicopter can be used in combat 24/7 in any weather conditions, it can perform combat tasks on aviation support of ground forces accordingly.

The helicopter demonstrates impressive high-altitude performance and is able to take off and land on concrete and ground sites located at altitudes up to 4000 m above sea level. In addition, effective design solutions used in Mi-35 allow to use this Russian helicopter in many physiographic regions and climates, including in the mountains, at temperatures from -50°C to +50°C, and humidity up to 98%.

Source : Russian Helicopters - view original press release