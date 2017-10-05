AW139 success continues in UK with the sale of 2 helicopters for VIP/corporate transport

Leonardo announced today the sale of a further two AW139 intermediate twin-engine helicopters to customers in the UK for corporate/VIP passenger transport, further strengthening its leadership in this market segment with a 50% share in the multiengine segment. Over 30 AW139s are currently operating in the UK

One aircraft will be managed & operated by Fairoaks Airport-based Starspeed, part of Luxaviation Helicopters – the world’s largest operator of VIP and VVIP helicopters. Starspeed already operates the AW169, part of the unique AW Family of helicopters that includes the AW139 and AW189. The other aircraft will be used by an undisclosed UK-based customer for corporate transport. Both aircraft will be delivered in the first half of 2018.





Gary Butcher, Commercial Director, Starspeed says: "We are delighted to be adding the first AW139 to Starspeed’s existing fleet of 24 helicopters. Our client specifically selected the AW139 for its performance, ride quality and, importantly, its cabin space that is unsurpassed in helicopters within this category. We are looking forward to the delivery of this bespoke aircraft to our managed UK-based charter fleet in early 2018."

Charlotte Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer, Luxaviation Helicopters, says: “This AW139 will be a great addition to our global fleet of more than 270 fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters. Starspeed supports our offering to clients of a truly integrated portfolio of helicopter and jet aviation services from the Luxaviation Group. The continued growth of our fleet allows us to offer our customers the most efficient and safe flights alongside exclusive VIP charter services.”

The AW139 surpasses all other intermediate twin-engine helicopters in terms of performance, cruise speed (165 knots / 306 kph), safety and comfort – essential qualities for private and executive transport missions. The AW139 features the largest unobstructed cabin in its class, accommodating passengers in a comfortable and quiet environment.

With decades of experience crafting personalized interiors, Leonardo Helicopters offers a dedicated professional design team that works with each customer to make sure that their cabin furnishings and materials exceed their expectations. There are many seating and trim options available as well as choices of telecommunications & entertainment systems, refreshments and stowage spaces, cabin lighting and air conditioning.

Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release