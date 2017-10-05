Cyberbit Opens New Office in Germany

Cyberbit, provider of cybersecurity products enabling detection, response and training across IT and OT systems, today announced the opening of a new office in Munich, Germany. Cyberbit opens its fourth global office to support its rapidly-growing business in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

The expansion is fueled by the increasing shortage in skilled cybersecurity professionals, the growing cybercrime and cyber terror threats in the region, and the convergence of IT and critical infrastructure networks. These challenges create a demand for a cybersecurity product portfolio that enables both entry level and experienced security professionals to detect advanced threats, and to respond effectively to incidents across IT and OT (Operational Technology) networks.





"Germany is leading Europe in preparing its infrastructure and workforce to defend against the developing threat of cybercrime and cyberterrorism," said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit." By opening our Munich office, we can provide better support and account management to our customers in Germany, and accelerate our growth in this key market."

Cyberbit recently announced a collaboration with IABG, the leading German engineering services and technology provider, to open one of the country's first cybersecurity training and simulation facility, powered by the Cyberbit Range platform.

Cyberbit provides one of the first unified, analytics-driven product suite for advanced, multi-vector threat detection, incident response and simulated training, across IT and OT systems. A subsidiary of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT and TASE: ESLT), Cyberbit's product suite addresses the entire incident response process from detection to remediation across IT and ICS/SCADA networks, and includes:

SCADAShield - a full-stack IT/OT security solution for industrial control networks.

SOC 3D - streamlining incident response by using automation, orchestration and big-data powered investigation.

Cyberbit Range - the most widely deployed cybersecurity training and simulation platform.

EDR - endpoint detection and response powered by machine learning and behavioral analysis, detecting advanced and targeted threats, including ransomware, and providing advanced forensics and proactive hunting.

