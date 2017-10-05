Alphonse Whitmore Named President of BAE Intelligence & Security Sector

BAE Systems, Inc. today announced that Alphonse “Al” Whitmore has been appointed president of the Intelligence & Security (I&S) sector, based in McLean, Virginia.

Whitmore will join the executive leadership team of BAE Systems, Inc. , led by president and CEO Jerry DeMuro, effective Oct. 16.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Advanced Persistent Threat Protection Market Forecast 2017-2025

“Al brings more than three decades of experience delivering information technology and communications services to government and commercial customers,” said DeMuro. “His deep understanding of this highly competitive market will enable him to build on the tremendous success that our I&S team has provided in support of our customers’ critical military and national security missions.”

Whitmore joins BAE Systems from General Dynamics Information Technology, where he was most recently senior vice president of the Global Solutions Division. In this role, he developed and implemented a strategic plan to invest in core division capabilities, expanded the business into new markets, and established a mentoring program to develop the skills of the division’s approximately 6,000 employees across 18 countries. Prior to General Dynamics’ acquisition of GTE Government Systems in 1999, he spent approximately 15 years in a number of business development and strategic leadership positions with GTE Government Systems and GTE Laboratories.

Whitmore holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Brown University and a Master of Business Administration from Northeastern University. He is also an executive committee member of the international board of directors at AFCEA (the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association).

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release