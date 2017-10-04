Elbit to Provide HUDs for Aviator Night Vision Imaging Systems

Elbit Systems of America, LLC, was awarded a $31.5 million additional component contract by the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime to provide Aviator Night Vision Imaging System Head-Up Displays (ANVIS HUD). Work will be performed over a two-year period.

"Elbit Systems of America is committed to providing America's warfighters with the very best in advanced technology HUD," said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO, Elbit Systems of America. "We are a proven and trusted partner for component capabilities critical for platform mission readiness."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Military GPS Device Market 2016-2020

This contract reinforces Elbit Systems of America's position as a leading provider of HUDs. The ANVIS HUD is used for both day and night missions on U.S. Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, and Coast Guard rotary platforms. The helmet mounted display system provides navigation and system symbology to pilots without having to reference internal instruments. This reduces the pilot's workload and improves situational awareness. Each ANVIS HUD helps aviators operate effectively and safely during low-light, degraded visual environments.

For a quarter of a century, employees of Elbit Systems of America have been entrusted with performing high-quality work knowing that it protects and saves lives. In addition to providing an array of advanced cockpit solutions to enhance pilot situational awareness, the company also provides capabilities for our nation's border patrol agents, commercial pilots, sustainment and support solutions, as well as life-saving medical instrumentation technologies.

Source : Elbit Systems Ltd. - view original press release