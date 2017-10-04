AW169 obtains 1st Danish order and enters UK's wind farm support market

Uni-Fly A/S of Denmark has ordered two AW169s

The aircraft will enter the UK's wind farm support market in 1Q2018

Orders for over 160 AW169s from customers worldwide with more than 40 in service

Leonardo announced today the signing of a contract with Uni-Fly A/S of Denmark for two AgustaWestland AW169 light intermediate twin engine helicopters. The aircraft will enter service in the first quarter of 2018 to perform wind farm support operations for DONG Energy at Hornsea Project One, in the North Sea, 120km offshore from Humberside, UK.

The order marks the first contract for the AW169 model in Denmark as well as the first AW169s to be used to support wind farm duties in UK, following successful operations carried out in the North Sea for other customers in Europe. These helicopters will feature a specially customised configuration including a dedicated offshore interior and rescue hoist to support maintenance personnel working on the wind turbines. Uni-Fly A/S and DONG Energy will perform a quantum leap forward in capabilities due to the high performance and the latest generation technology and safety standards of the AW169 – making it the most advanced helicopter in its weight category today. In Europe the AW169 has already proven successful in other key markets including emergency medical service, corporate transport, harbor pilot shuttle and law enforcement.





Source : Leonardo, A Finmeccanica Company - view original press release