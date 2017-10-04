GD Awarded Multi-Year Contract for 40mm Low-Velocity Grenade Training Cartridges

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), was recently awarded a $17 million contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command in Picatinny, N.J., for production of the 40mm M781E1 Low Velocity Day/Night/Thermal training cartridge. This award is the first option of the company's Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) contract for Low Rate Initial Production. The contract has a potential value of over $97 million if all options are exercised.

The 40mm M781E1 Low Velocity Day/Night/Thermal provides improved training capability for the Army's M203 and M320 low-velocity grenade launchers over the currently fielded M781-TP cartridge. The M781E1 signature material, upon impact, provides a signature that is easily visible, day or night, with an unaided eye, and thermal and night vision weapon sights providing a more realistic simulation of a tactical scenario. The cartridge also provides greater safety during training because it does not contain a fuze or explosives.





"This cartridge is the next evolution in 40mm grenade launcher training. Its unique signature and expanded training capability better prepares the warfighter for combat by allowing them to train in a realistic battlefield environment," said Steve Torma, vice president and general manager for Munition Systems, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems. "This capture in the 40mm low velocity grenade munitions market represents our continued investment and commitment to expand our customer base and develop the best solutions for their requirements."

Source : General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) - view original press release