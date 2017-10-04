Saab to Provide Multi-Mode Radar for USCG Offshore Patrol Cutter

Defense and security company Saab has received an order from the U.S. Navy to provide the Sea Giraffe Agile Multi Beam (AMB), Multi-Mode Radar (MMR). The order value amounts to $16.8M USD (140 MSEK).

Saab’s Sea Giraffe MMR – a 3D, electronically scanned phased array radar – will be deployed on the US Coast Guard’s (USCG) newest class of ship, the Offshore Patrol Cutter (OPC). The MMR provides high radiated power, selectable waveforms, and modern signal processing to consistently achieve high performance across various marine environments. The initial order covers the procurement of two systems with options for additional radars providing a total potential contract value of up to $118.5M USD (960 MSEK).





“The US Coast Guard is increasingly called upon to support an array of critical missions in the most challenging conditions. Saab’s OPC MMR will support the customer in fulfilling those missions, from the tropics to the Arctic. The MMR radar provides simultaneous sea to sky radar coverage against the most challenging tracks to ensure total situational awareness”, says Erik Smith, President and CEO of Saab Defense and Security USA.

Saab is a world leader in radar and sensor technology. The company’s AN/SPS-77 radar is currently deployed on the US Navy’s Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship. Additionally, a derivative of AN/SPS-77 known as AN/SPN-50, is being developed to meet the Air Traffic Control needs on aircraft carrier and amphibious assault class ships for the US Naval Air Systems Command. The addition of the OPC program to the current Sea Giraffe deliveries will allow Saab to further leverage commonality and provide additional value to the US Navy and Coast Guard.

The order will contribute new jobs to SDAS’ Sensor Systems facility in Syracuse, NY. In January, Saab signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with New York State aimed at expanding Saab’s presence in Central New York and creating more high-tech, local jobs in the region.

“This allows us to move forward on our Central New York growth strategy, and to expand our deliveries of Saab’s proven naval radar capabilities to these important US Navy and USCG customers”, says Erik Smith.

Source : Saab AB (OMX Stockholm: SAAB B) - view original press release