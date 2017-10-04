P&WC receives Transport Canada Certification for its PT6C-67A Engine Powering Leonardo AW609 Tiltrotor

Engine operates in both vertical and horizontal configurations

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) announced today that its PT6C-67A helicopter engine - that powers the AW609, an aircraft that flies both horizontally and vertically - has achieved certification from Transport Canada. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

FAA validation of the PT6C-67A engine is expected by the end of 2017 and supports FAA certification of the AW609 in 2018 as the first commercial tiltrotor to enter operation.





"We were presented with a special challenge by Leonardo Helicopters - design an engine to power an aircraft that takes off and lands vertically, and flies horizontally well above adverse weather conditions at twice the speed and range of a helicopter," says Irene Makris, Vice President, Marketing, P&WC. "The PT6C-67A eloquently answers that challenge with 2,000 shp output that provides exceptional power to weight ratio, and durability."

The PT6C-67A benefits from the reliability of the PT6 engine family. It has a new compressor with advanced aerodynamics and the engine's new turbines are made with state-of-the-art materials. Together, the new compressor and turbine enable increased power and reduced fuel consumption. The engine has also been certified to allow for continuous operation in a vertical position.

"Enabling the speed and performance characteristics of the AW609, the PT6C-67A certification now drives tiltrotor development forward towards the future of aircraft transport," said Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director, Leonardo Helicopters. "This certification represents a milestone within the program that will allow us to certify the aircraft by the end of 2018 and remain on schedule with initial customer deliveries."

Source : Pratt & Whitney Canada - view original press release