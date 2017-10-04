Milestone Aviation Provides Alidaunia 2 AW169 Helicopters for EMS Operations

Milestone Aviation Group Limited (“Milestone”), the global leader in helicopter leasing, announced today that it has entered an agreement to lease two AW169 helicopters to Alidaunia S.R.L. of Italy, to support their emergency medical services (“HEMS”) in Italy. Alidaunia has provided HEMS services in Italy for more than 20 years and Milestone is proud to bring latest technology aircraft to this service. One of the helicopters provided by Milestone is an extension of a current operating lease, and the second AW169 will be delivered from Milestone’s order book with Leonardo Helicopters in 2018.

“Milestone is very proud to continue our strong partnership with Alidaunia, a long established and respected helicopter operator and service provider, and the launch customer for our AW169 order book,” said Milestone Commercial Vice President for Europe, Sebastien Moulin. “We are very pleased to bring new technology aircraft to Alidaunia’s longstanding EMS contract in Italy. We look forward to continuing to work with Alidaunia as they serve this essential function for the Italian people for years to come.”





“Alidaunia has built a strong track record in serving several Italian regions and their EMS needs. Our lease partnership with Milestone continues to be a pillar for our company and our mission,” said Robert Pucillo, CEO of Alidaunia S.R.L.. “Milestone understands our business as an operator and service provider. Their flexible financial solution and considerable expertise in delivering new aircraft allowed us to pursue the introduction of a new type into our fleet while minimizing our financial and operational risk.”

Source : General Electric - view original press release