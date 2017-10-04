P&WC Signs Fleet Management Program Agreement with HTM Helicopter Travel Munich

Tailored maintenance plan to cover 18 PW206B2 engines powering HTM's fleet of H135 aircraft

Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) Customer Service Center Europe GmbH (CSC Europe) has signed a 12-year Fleet Management™ Program (FMP®) agreement with HTM Helicopter Travel Munich GmbH (HTM) for the maintenance and support of 18 PW206B2 engines. P&WC is a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX).

"This FMP agreement with HTM is tailored to meet their particular needs and will help them optimize their maintenance costs," says Carsten Behrens, General Manager, CSC Europe. "This FMP will provide customized, hands-on support to HTM's fleet of aircraft which fly in the challenging North Sea environment."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global Military Aircraft Engines Market 2017-2027

CSC Europe is a joint venture between Pratt & Whitney Canada and MTU Maintenance Berlin-Brandenburg.

"Our PW206B engines provide us with exceptional performance and reliability," says Bernd Brucherseifer, Managing Director, HTM Helicopter Travel Munich GmbH. "The new FMP agreement with P&WC CSC Europe for our H135 helicopter fleet will allow our engines to have access to OEM-quality work scopes, repairs and materials that will keep them in top operating condition."

HTM Helicopter Travel Munich was founded in 1997 and is one of the largest helicopter companies in Germany with IFR and offshore approval. Additionally, HTM manages its own flying school. HTM employs 23 helicopters at six locations in Germany and Austria and is planning to grow this fleet further.

Tailored specifically for HTM, the FMP plan will provide personalized support to meet both their technical and commercial needs. P&WC's FMP plan is a flexible, high-value engine management solution that helps lock in lower operating costs and simplifies fleet operations management. It also serves as a financial planning tool supporting efficient cash flow management, while allowing customers to focus on their core business.

P&WC will be at Helitech International 2017, booth 10B35. Interested operators are invited to drop by the booth to speak with a marketing or customer service representative.

100,000 Reasons To Go Beyond

P&WC reached a significant milestone in April 2017, when it produced its 100,000th engine, a testament to the company's longevity and leadership in the global aerospace market. P&WC will celebrate this achievement throughout the year, recognizing all families of products as well as dedicated employees and loyal customers who, together, have marked the many accomplishments of its journey.

Source : Pratt & Whitney Canada - view original press release