ISR & C2 Battle Management US conference

7 November, 2017 - 9 November, 2017, Bethesda, MD, United States

Multi-Domain Decision Superiority: ISR Today and Tomorrow

As one of the world's most presitigious strategic defense intelligence forums, the 4th annual ISR & C2 Battle Management U.S. conference will once again gather attendees from across the intelligence and military communities for a unique learning experience. Hosted one year after the election of President Donald J Trump, November 2017 will be a timely opportunity for members of the new U.S. administration to share their strategic vision for ISR and C2 with their friends and allies, as well as to hear from their Five Eyes partners as we look ahead to counter future threats in a multi-national, multi-domain environment.



This year's ISR & C2 Battle Management US conference will thus address the critical issues facing commanders across the full spectrum of battlespace domains (space, cyber, electromagnetic, air, land and sea) and consider the technological, cultural and conceptual uncertainties we face in both contemporary and future battlespace confrontations.





Introducing the 2017 Conference Chairmen

Lieutenant General Ronald L. Burgess Jr. (Ret.), Former Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (2009-2012)

(Ret.), Former Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (2009-2012) Lieutenant General Robert P ‘Bob’ Otto (Ret.), Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (2013-2016)

(Ret.), Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (2013-2016) Lieutenant General David A. Deptula (Ret.), First Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (2006-2010)

Introducing the 2017 Speaker Faculty

General James Cartwright (Ret), Former Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (2007-2011)

(Ret), Former Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (2007-2011) Lieutenant General VeraLinn “Dash” Jamieson , Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force

, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Paul Nakasone , Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command

, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch , Jr, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition

, Jr, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition Major General Dawn Dunlop, Commander, NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force Command

Commander, NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force Command Brigadier General Bradley Saltzman , Director of Current Operations, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, USAF HQ

, Director of Current Operations, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, USAF HQ Air Commodore Ian Gale , Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Development C2ISR, Headquarters Air Command, Royal Air Force

, Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Development C2ISR, Headquarters Air Command, Royal Air Force Brigadier General Michel Lalumiere, Director General Air Force Development, Royal Canadian Air Force

Director General Air Force Development, Royal Canadian Air Force Air Commodore Chris Moore , Head Operate and Defend, MOD Information Systems & Services

, Head Operate and Defend, MOD Information Systems & Services Brigadier General William Spangenthal , Director of Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command (AETC)

, Director of Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command (AETC) Brigadier General S T Boyle , Deputy Commander, 1 Candian Air Division

, Deputy Commander, 1 Candian Air Division Brigadier General Kevin Kennedy , Principal Director to the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Computers and Information Infrastructure Capabilities, Office of the Secretary of Defense

, Principal Director to the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Computers and Information Infrastructure Capabilities, Office of the Secretary of Defense Brigadier General Peter Lambert, Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command

Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command Colonel Terry Guild, J2, Special Operations Command Europe

J2, Special Operations Command Europe Colonel Steven Desjardins , J2, Canadian Joint Operations Command

, J2, Canadian Joint Operations Command Colonel Shawn Nilius , Chief of Intelligence, U.S. Army Africa

, Chief of Intelligence, U.S. Army Africa Colonel Laurie Dickson , Commander, 710th Combat Operations Squadron, USAF

, Commander, 710th Combat Operations Squadron, USAF Lieutenant Commander Alan Brechbill, Program Manager, Space Requirements & Capabilities Developer, U.S. Navy

Program Manager, Space Requirements & Capabilities Developer, U.S. Navy Dr Charles Perkins, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Emerging Capability& Prototyping), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (ASD(R&E))

Principal Deputy to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Emerging Capability& Prototyping), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (ASD(R&E)) Jack Blackhurst SES, Executive Director, Headquarters Air Force Research Laboratory

SES, Executive Director, Headquarters Air Force Research Laboratory Peter Kim SES, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force

SES, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force Dr Steve Pierce SES,Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT)

SES,Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT) Gregory Radabaugh SES, Director, Joint Information Operations Warfare Center

SES, Director, Joint Information Operations Warfare Center Steven Wert SES, Program Executive Officer for Battle Management, U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

SES, Program Executive Officer for Battle Management, U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Jeffrey Eggers SES, DISL Mission Assurance Executive, National Reconnaissance Office

SES, DISL Mission Assurance Executive, National Reconnaissance Office Dennis Miller SES, Director, Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems (CROWS), U.S. Air Force

SES, Director, Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems (CROWS), U.S. Air Force Dr Jason Matheny , Director, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA)

, Director, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) Dr David Isaacson , Program Manager, Intelligence Ventures in Exploratory Science and Technology Acquisition, Technology, and Facilities, Office of the Director of National Intelligence

, Program Manager, Intelligence Ventures in Exploratory Science and Technology Acquisition, Technology, and Facilities, Office of the Director of National Intelligence Luis Velazquez , Program Manager for Training Systems (PM TRASYS), Marine Corps Systems Command

, Program Manager for Training Systems (PM TRASYS), Marine Corps Systems Command Wade Shen , Program Manager, Information Innovation Office (I2O), DARPA

, Program Manager, Information Innovation Office (I2O), DARPA Dr Seth Goldstein , Program Manager, Hybrid Forecasting Competition (HFC), Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA)

, Program Manager, Hybrid Forecasting Competition (HFC), Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA) Daniel Holtzman , Air Force Highly Qualified Expert, Cyber Technical Director, Air Force Materiel Command Life Cycle Management Center

, Air Force Highly Qualified Expert, Cyber Technical Director, Air Force Materiel Command Life Cycle Management Center Professor John Blaxland , former Director Joint Intelligence Operations (J2) and Head, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University

, former Director Joint Intelligence Operations (J2) and Head, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University Todd Harrison , Director, Defense Budget Analysis, Director, Aerospace Security Project and Senior Fellow, International Security Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)

, Director, Defense Budget Analysis, Director, Aerospace Security Project and Senior Fellow, International Security Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Melissa Hanham, Senior Research Associate, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies

Industry Thought Leaders

Fred Smith , Senior Director Global Sales & Marketing, Commercial Derivative Aircraft, Boeing

, Senior Director Global Sales & Marketing, Commercial Derivative Aircraft, Boeing Dr Rob Smith , Vice President, C4ISR. Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), Lockheed Martin

, Vice President, C4ISR. Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), Lockheed Martin Marcus Kenny , Director, Nest-ISR

, Director, Nest-ISR Cameron Chehreh , Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Dell-EMC Federal

, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Dell-EMC Federal Javier Castellar Castellar, Co-Founder, Aechelon Technology

