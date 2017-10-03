ISR & C2 Battle Management US conference
- 7 November, 2017 - 9 November, 2017, Bethesda, MD, United States
Multi-Domain Decision Superiority: ISR Today and Tomorrow
As one of the world's most presitigious strategic defense intelligence forums, the 4th annual ISR & C2 Battle Management U.S. conference will once again gather attendees from across the intelligence and military communities for a unique learning experience. Hosted one year after the election of President Donald J Trump, November 2017 will be a timely opportunity for members of the new U.S. administration to share their strategic vision for ISR and C2 with their friends and allies, as well as to hear from their Five Eyes partners as we look ahead to counter future threats in a multi-national, multi-domain environment.
This year's ISR & C2 Battle Management US conference will thus address the critical issues facing commanders across the full spectrum of battlespace domains (space, cyber, electromagnetic, air, land and sea) and consider the technological, cultural and conceptual uncertainties we face in both contemporary and future battlespace confrontations.
Kris Wilson, DRS Technologies
''Presentations and senior leadership that attended were very good''
Dan Bodeker, Teledyne Brown Engineering
''I plan to attend every year.''
Robert Burrus, L-3 Communications
Introducing the 2017 Conference Chairmen
- Lieutenant General Ronald L. Burgess Jr. (Ret.), Former Director, Defense Intelligence Agency (2009-2012)
- Lieutenant General Robert P ‘Bob’ Otto (Ret.), Former Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (2013-2016)
- Lieutenant General David A. Deptula (Ret.), First Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters U.S. Air Force (2006-2010)
Introducing the 2017 Speaker Faculty
- General James Cartwright (Ret), Former Vice Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff (2007-2011)
- Lieutenant General VeraLinn “Dash” Jamieson, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Headquarters, U.S. Air Force
- Lieutenant General Paul Nakasone, Commanding General, U.S. Army Cyber Command
- Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, Jr, Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition
- Major General Dawn Dunlop, Commander, NATO Airborne Early Warning and Control Force Command
- Brigadier General Bradley Saltzman, Director of Current Operations, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations, USAF HQ
- Air Commodore Ian Gale, Assistant Chief of Staff Capability Development C2ISR, Headquarters Air Command, Royal Air Force
- Brigadier General Michel Lalumiere, Director General Air Force Development, Royal Canadian Air Force
- Air Commodore Chris Moore, Head Operate and Defend, MOD Information Systems & Services
- Brigadier General William Spangenthal, Director of Plans, Programs, Requirements and Assessments, Headquarters Air Education and Training Command (AETC)
- Brigadier General S T Boyle, Deputy Commander, 1 Candian Air Division
- Brigadier General Kevin Kennedy, Principal Director to the Deputy Chief Information Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Computers and Information Infrastructure Capabilities, Office of the Secretary of Defense
- Brigadier General Peter Lambert, Director of Intelligence, Headquarters Air Combat Command
- Colonel Terry Guild, J2, Special Operations Command Europe
- Colonel Steven Desjardins, J2, Canadian Joint Operations Command
- Colonel Shawn Nilius, Chief of Intelligence, U.S. Army Africa
- Colonel Laurie Dickson, Commander, 710th Combat Operations Squadron, USAF
- Lieutenant Commander Alan Brechbill, Program Manager, Space Requirements & Capabilities Developer, U.S. Navy
- Dr Charles Perkins, Principal Deputy to the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (Emerging Capability& Prototyping), Assistant Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (ASD(R&E))
- Jack Blackhurst SES, Executive Director, Headquarters Air Force Research Laboratory
- Peter Kim SES, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
- Dr Steve Pierce SES,Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Army Space & Missile Defense Command/Army Forces Strategic Command (USASMDC/ARSTRAT)
- Gregory Radabaugh SES, Director, Joint Information Operations Warfare Center
- Steven Wert SES, Program Executive Officer for Battle Management, U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center
- Jeffrey Eggers SES, DISL Mission Assurance Executive, National Reconnaissance Office
- Dennis Miller SES, Director, Cyber Resiliency Office for Weapons Systems (CROWS), U.S. Air Force
- Dr Jason Matheny, Director, Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA)
- Dr David Isaacson, Program Manager, Intelligence Ventures in Exploratory Science and Technology Acquisition, Technology, and Facilities, Office of the Director of National Intelligence
- Luis Velazquez, Program Manager for Training Systems (PM TRASYS), Marine Corps Systems Command
- Wade Shen, Program Manager, Information Innovation Office (I2O), DARPA
- Dr Seth Goldstein, Program Manager, Hybrid Forecasting Competition (HFC), Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity (IARPA)
- Daniel Holtzman, Air Force Highly Qualified Expert, Cyber Technical Director, Air Force Materiel Command Life Cycle Management Center
- Professor John Blaxland, former Director Joint Intelligence Operations (J2) and Head, Strategic and Defence Studies Centre, Australian National University
- Todd Harrison, Director, Defense Budget Analysis, Director, Aerospace Security Project and Senior Fellow, International Security Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS)
- Melissa Hanham, Senior Research Associate, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies
Industry Thought Leaders
- Fred Smith, Senior Director Global Sales & Marketing, Commercial Derivative Aircraft, Boeing
- Dr Rob Smith, Vice President, C4ISR. Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), Lockheed Martin
- Marcus Kenny, Director, Nest-ISR
- Cameron Chehreh, Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Dell-EMC Federal
- Javier Castellar Castellar, Co-Founder, Aechelon Technology
Source : ASDEvents
