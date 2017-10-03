Harris to Develop Battlespace Communications Network for Asia-Pacific Country

Important part of the country's modernization program

Provides an integrated tactical communications network for voice and data

Includes Falcon III AN/PRC-158 multi-channel manpack radios currently used by U.S. DOD

Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has received a $260 million order to develop an integrated tactical communications network as part of an Asia-Pacific country’s modernization program. The order was received in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

The integrated network solution will include tactical radios, network planning, monitoring and routing software, and other systems and technology from Harris and partnering companies. The solution will feature Harris’ Falcon III®AN/PRC-158 multi-channel manpack radios and vehicular amplifiers and provide voice and data services to tactical forces for line-of-sight and beyond-line-of-sight applications.





“Harris is the incumbent tactical radio provider to the country, and this order is an important step in integrating Harris’ advanced products into their tactical communications network," said Brendan O'Connell, president, Tactical Communications, Harris Communication Systems. "Our integrated solution will play a pivotal role in the customer’s continued modernization efforts."

Source : Harris Corporation (NYSE: HRS) - view original press release