FLIR Awarded $74.7 M for Land Surveillance Systems for US Army

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been awarded a $74.7 million firm-fixed-price order to deliver TacFLIR® surveillance cameras in support of the U.S. Army EO/IR-Force Protection (FP) program. The U.S. Army will purchase the systems through Army Contracting Command, Redstone.

The units delivered under this contract will support the ongoing U.S. Army EO/IR-FP program, which provides enhanced perimeter security and force protection for U.S. troops stationed around the world, such as Iraq and Afghanistan. As part of the same program, FLIR was also awarded an $8.8 million contract in the third quarter 2017 to deliver other FLIR Ranger® radars.





"We are honored to continue our long-standing support of the U.S. Army," said Jim Cannon, CEO and President of FLIR. "This program highlights our ability to rapidly deploy our technology for critical missions and underscores FLIR's commercially developed, military qualified approach."

The contract expands the use of FLIR stabilized surveillance systems for the U.S. Army's EO/IR-FP programs. FLIR has delivered over a thousand EO/IR sensors to the U.S. Army as part of this program to support the safety of U.S. forces and those of U.S. allies, including a variety of systems.

