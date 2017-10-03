Inspiring the Next Generation: NGC Celebrates Manufacturing

Company hosts more than 75 events across the country in conjunction with the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) to highlight its innovative manufacturing capabilities

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) today kicked off a week-long celebration across the company to recognize its thousands of manufacturing employees and highlight its advanced, innovative manufacturing capabilities. The celebrations lead up to National Manufacturing Day 2017, held Oct. 6.

The National Association of Manufacturer’s (NAM) celebrates Manufacturing Day annually to inspire the next generation of manufacturing workers, educate communities about career opportunities and highlight the important impact of manufacturing on the U.S. economy. NAM’s theme for 2017 is, “Inspiring the next generation of manufacturers.”





“Manufacturing is an integral part of our ability to meet our customers’ challenges,” said Wes Bush, chairman, chief executive officer and president, Northrop Grumman. “A strong manufacturing workforce is fundamental to the growth of the aerospace and defense industry, and to our nation’s economic prosperity.”

Northrop Grumman is one of more than 1,500 companies opening its doors for Manufacturing Day; hosting more than 75 events across 25 of its locations. Events held at these sites will include manufacturing employee competitions and celebrations, school and community tours and advanced manufacturing demonstrations.

According to a 2015 study conducted by the Manufacturing Institute, approximately two million manufacturing jobs could go unfilled because of the current skills gap. Northrop Grumman is addressing the manufacturing skills gap through numerous school and university partnerships across the country, designed to develop the next generation of manufacturers.

Source : Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) - view original press release