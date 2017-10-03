Embraer Announces Firm Order for 20 E-Jets from SkyWest

Embraer today announced a firm order from SkyWest, Inc. (SkyWest) (NASDAQ: SKYW) for 20 E-Jets. The order has a value of USD 914 million, based on current list prices, and will be included in Embraer's 2017 third-quarter backlog. Combined with last month's announcement for 25 new aircraft, today's order results in a cumulative order of 45 new aircraft placed by SkyWest with Embraer in 2017.

Of the 20 aircraft, SkyWest will receive 15 E175 SC (Special Configuration) aircraft, in a 70-seat configuration. The E175 SC aircraft features an E175 airframe, which can be retrofitted to 76 seats in the future. SkyWest will also receive five E175s, in a 76-seat configuration, similar to aircraft SkyWest has previously ordered.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global More Electric Aircraft Market 2017-2021

Including this new contract, Embraer has sold more than 380 E175 jets to airlines in North America since January 2013, earning more than 80% of all orders in the 76-seat jet segment.

Since entering revenue service, the E-Jets family has received more than 1,700 orders and over 1,300 aircraft have been delivered. Today, E-Jets are flying in the fleets of 70 customers in 50 countries. The versatile 70 to 130-seat family is flying with low-cost airlines as well as with regional and mainline carriers.

Source : Embraer - Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) - view original press release