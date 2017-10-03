Brite Air implements Quantum Control MRO and Logistics Software to enhance internal processes, customer service

Component Control announced today that Brite Air, a rotable and expendable aviation equipment provider, has implemented Quantum Control MRO and Logistics Software to enhance productivity, organization and customer service. Based in suburban Minneapolis, Minnesota, Brite Air provides full service support for airlines and repair facilities around the world.

“In order to stay alive in this industry, Brite Air must guarantee superior service to all of our valued customers. Quantum will be a great tool in helping us achieve that,” said Scott Arundel, Director of Operations for Brite Air.





Brite Air processes more than 5,000 orders each year for some 60 customers, including Sriwijaya Air, Fiji Airways, Boeing Safety Training, and CAE Flight Simulators. The company will use Quantum for tracking quotes, sales orders, purchases, receiving, brokered repairs and exchanges, in addition to accounting and other functions. Although Brite Air will primarily utilize the Quantum system at its home office, employees at other offices will have the ability to log in remotely as needed.

“The benefits are almost too many to list — tighter systems top to bottom; integration between sales people, accounting, receiving and shipping, and administration; standard forms and reports throughout a global company; and increased productivity, organization, and ultimately profit,” said Arundel. “Our concern and dedication to the environment has also become a core value here at Brite Air, and Quantum’s ability to transform us into a paperless company is really exciting.”

In summer 2017, Brite Air expanded its shipping and receiving facility by 200 percent. In anticipation of choosing Quantum, the company updated its workflow processes to be in synergy with the MRO and Logistics Software.

“Quantum is the industry standard. It is the best fit there is as far as software for what we do. Over half our vendors and customers already use Quantum. It was a no-brainer, really,” said Arundel.

Source : Component Control - view original press release