Air Marshall chooses Quantum Control MRO and Logistics Software to improve response time

Component Control announced today that Air Marshall, an aircraft components and services provider, has chosen Quantum Control MRO and Logistics Software to improve processes, sharpen focus on efficiency and shorten its lead time when responding to customers. Based north of Miami in Hollywood, Florida, Air Marshall provides factory new and overhauled components and accessories to the U.S. government as well as aircraft operators and maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities around the globe. Air Marshall also manages aircraft maintenance activities for customers by overseeing the scheduling, planning, technical aspects, implementation, and logistics.

“Having all information ready at our fingertips will be a great improvement as we quote customers worldwide on a 24/7 basis from our inventory of over 20,000 parts at any given time,” said Rolv Heggenhougen, Director at Air Marshall. “Quantum will also enable us to better manage our business by letting us create custom reports at will.”





Air Marshall specializes in supporting the Lockheed C-130/L-382 Hercules, Lockheed P3 Orion, Boeing 707, 757, 737 and 727, and the Embraer EMB-120 Brasilia. The company maintains an extensive ready-to- ship inventory of fully documented and traceable parts, which includes landing gear and flight control assemblies, sub-components and individual spares, as well as many Lockheed Martin structural parts. With Quantum Control, Air Marshall can more easily track the tens of thousands of parts and orders.

“Moving to Quantum should dramatically improve our effectiveness, respond time and service level,” said Heggenhougen.

