Milestone Aviation Provides 2 Medium Helicopters to FAASA for Firefighting Missions

Milestone Aviation Group (“Milestone”), announced today that it has entered into an agreement to lease two B412SP helicopters to FAASA Aviacion S.A. of Spain to support their expanded firefighting services. The two helicopters owned by Milestone, the global leader in helicopter leasing, were previously on lease to a Brazilian operator and utilized in oil and gas support missions. The helicopters are currently in Spain, where FAASA is carrying out reconfiguration work to facilitate the new firefighting mission.

“Milestone is proud to begin a new partnership with FAASA, a long established and respected helicopter operator and service provider,” said Milestone Commercial Vice President for Europe, Sebastien Moulin. “We are very pleased to provide the helicopters that meet their needs, and again prove the versatility of this asset class transitioning helicopters from a primarily oil and gas mission to a firefighting mission.”





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Industrial Access Control Market Research Report 2017

“FAASA has a fifty-year history of providing safe and reliable helicopter utility services,” said Hector Tamarit Almagro, CEO. “We operate a fleet of over 80 helicopters in both Europe and South America-- Milestone is an ideal leasing partner for us with a truly global team and a diverse fleet of helicopters. We look forward to continuing to partner with Milestone as we innovate our business.”

Source : General Electric - view original press release