Meggitt to Debut FATS 100P Portable Training System and Live-Fire Screen at IACP 2017

Meggitt Training Systems, the leading provider of integrated live-fire and virtual weapons training products and services for armed forces and law enforcement, will introduce two new products at the International Association of Chiefs of Police 124th Annual Conference and Exposition (IACP).

The event, to be held October 21-24, 2017 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, will mark the debut of the FATS® 100P portable virtual training system and a full-size live-fire screen that enables simulation training on a firing range.





“Meggitt’s commitment to innovation is demonstrated by our two new law enforcement products at IACP this year,” said Andrea Czop, vice president for strategy, sales and marketing at Meggitt Training Systems. “As a company that hires a significant amount of our workforce from law enforcement and the military, we are ideally positioned to leverage that expertise to address evolving market requirements.”

Additional details about the FATS 100P and live-fire screen will be released by the company following their introduction at IACP.

