Jeppesen Digital Services to Maximize Operational Efficiency for Azores Airlines

New contract agreement signed to guide airline's operational transformation, including digital navigation, planning and charting services

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary Jeppesen, today announced a five-year service agreement with Azores Airlines, a part of SATA, to provide digital flight operations solutions so the airline can begin to eliminate paper-based materials to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs.

"Through these new services and guidance from Jeppesen, we are embarking on a new course to eliminate paper and transition to a fully digital operating environment," said Captain Sérgio Oliveira, chief pilot, Azores Airlines. "This is an exciting transition, and we look forward to experiencing the benefits delivered by a digital platform, both on the ground and in the air."





Specifically, Jeppesen will provide the carrier initially with both digital and paper charting materials and FliteDeck Pro electronic flight bag (EFB) services on iPad, which will reduce preparation time and allow pilots to quickly access needed information on a screen top. Azores Airlines will also implement Jeppesen's JetPlan and Skybook services.

The JetPlan flight planning engine allows customers to develop, file and view optimized planned routes to safely and efficiently reach its destinations. The Skybook software suite provides customers with a complete crew briefing and flight monitoring solution, fully connecting dispatch and crew operations.

Azores Airlines will work with their local authority to initialize FliteDeck Pro EFB charts and data services and begin the digital transformation process. FliteDeck Pro is the leading EFB platform for airlines and large scale operators.

"In the highly competitive commercial aviation market, airlines are seeking advantages to reduce costs and increase efficiency," said Margarita Jiménez Vidal, Flight Operations sales director, Boeing Global Services. "We will use some of our top digital solutions to allow Azores Airlines to achieve their vision of paperless operations as we help guide them through the regulatory process, using our expertise developed industry-wide."

