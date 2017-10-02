BAE Provides a Hand Up to Indigenous Entrepreneurs

BAE Systems will support the development and creation of up to 20 Indigenous defence companies, as part of the company’s efforts to mobilise Australian industry, should it be the preferred bidder for SEA 5000.

The Company is already working with the Indigenous Defence Consortium to identify opportunities for existing businesses to develop technical capabilities required for SEA 5000 and others that could be developed to supply products and services during the building and future sustainment of the nine future frigates to be built in Adelaide.





BAE Systems has also committed to work with industry and Indigenous leaders on a tailored apprenticeship program to grow its Indigenous workforce as part of the company’s recruitment strategy and early careers development program.

The company was the first in the defence industry to develop a Reconciliation Action Plan.

BAE Systems also has a Strategic Relationship Agreement with the IDC which provides genuine opportunities for Indigenous suppliers to become part of our supply chain.

BAE Systems currently has standing contracts with a number of Indigenous suppliers; spend with a number of other suppliers; and a targeted procurement plan that is being developed in conjunction with the Indigenous Defence Consortium.

BAE Systems Chief Executive Glynn Phillips said:

“We recognise that diversity and inclusion is good business sense. It encourages our employees to embrace difference, brings people from all walks of life together, facilitates creativity and helps to ensure we continue to offer innovative solutions for our customers.

“As a defence industry leader, we need to lead the way in engaging with Indigenous suppliers.”

Chief Executive of the IDC, Adam Goodes said:

“We are excited by the opportunity of having Indigenous businesses working in the nation building SEA 5000 program.

“Working with BAE Systems to develop new companies with technical capabilities will ensure that the businesses established will be enduring, building the capacity of the Indigenous Business sector which will result in far reaching benefits for Indigenous Australians and their communities.”

Australian suppliers to BAE Systems will also have the opportunity to compete for equipment on the next batch of Type 26 ships and access to the company’s global supply chain worth around UK£18 billion.

Source : BAE Systems PLC (LSE: BAES.L) - view original press release