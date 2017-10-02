Summit Technical Solutions Awarded $35.5 M Operations, Maintenance, and Logistical Support Contract with USAF

Summit Technical Solutions, LLC (STS), a professional services and technical solutions company, announced today that the Company has been awarded the Perimeter Acquisition Radar Attack Characterization Systems (PARCS) Operations, Maintenance, and Logistical Support (OM&S) Contract by the United States Department of the Air Force, beginning performance on 01 October 2017. As the winner of the prime contract, STS will assist the Air Force Space Command, 14th Air Force, 21st Space Wing and 21st Operations Group, 10th Space Warning Squadron's (10SWS) continuous requirement to operate and maintain the world's most capable phased-array radar system. Work on this contract supports the 10th Space Warning Squadron at Cavalier Air Force Station (AFS); Cavalier AFS is a geographically separate unit of the 21st Space Wing at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs. The PARCS OM&S contract has a seven-month base period with five one-year option periods, and is valued at $35.5 million over the five-year 7 month period, if all options and award terms are exercised.

The PARCS radar system continuously provides critical missile warning and space surveillance data to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), United States Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), and regional combatant commanders. PARCS monitors and tracks over half of all earth-orbiting objects to enable space situational awareness and space control.





"We are extremely honored to be selected to deliver mission-critical Operations, Maintenance and Logistics Support to the Air Force Space Command, the primary space force for the U.S. Armed Forces," said Kelly Terrien, Founder, President and CEO of Summit Technical Solutions. "Through past performance for the Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, and Federal Aviation Administration we have demonstrated our expertise in incorporating innovative technologies that support mission performance, systems maintenance, and logistical support an economic and efficient manner."

