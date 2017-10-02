Boeing 702 Digital Satellite to Boost Connectivity for Intelsat Customers

Intelsat 37e designed to adapt to surges in connectivity needs

Boeing has 100 percent satellite launch success rate this year

Boeing [NYSE: BA] has successfully supported seven out of seven satellite launches this year, including today’s launch of a 702 high-throughput digital payload satellite, built for Intelsat.

Intelsat 37e sent and received its first signals from space shortly after it launched today on board an Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket. Once in service, the satellite will deliver high-throughput services to support enterprise, broadband, government and mobility applications in the Americas, Africa and Europe.





“This latest launch is an example of our emphasis on quality and reliability to deliver the right products and capabilities to our customers,” said Paul Rusnock, chairman and CEO, Boeing Satellite Systems International, Inc. “Boeing’s market-leading digital payload technology gives our customers the flexibility to adapt to surges in demand for connectivity when and where it is needed, as well as adapt to any changes in their business needs or missions.”

Intelsat 37e is the second Intelsat Epic NG satellite built by Boeing to launch this year and the fourth Intelsat Epic NG satellite built by Boeing. Intelsat 35e, which launched in July 2017 from Cape Canaveral Air Force Base, Fla., was handed over to the customer last month.

