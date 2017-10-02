4th Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle Successfully Completes its Maiden Flight

The fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle took off from Bombardier’s facility in Toronto earlier today, under clear conditions.

Equipped with a cabin interior, FTV4, also known as the “Architect,” will be used for interior validation testing and to confirm the unparalleled comfort, connectivity and productivity that Bombardier customers will experience.





Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release