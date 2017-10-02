Newsletter Subscription


Monday, Oct 2, 2017

RSS feed LinkedIn Twitter   |   Contact us Contact us

You are here: ASDNews Home > 4th Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle Successfully Completes its Maiden Flight


4th Global 7000 Flight Test Vehicle Successfully Completes its Maiden Flight

The fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle took off from Bombardier’s facility in Toronto earlier today, under clear conditions.

Equipped with a cabin interior, FTV4, also known as the “Architect,” will be used for interior validation testing and to confirm the unparalleled comfort, connectivity and productivity that Bombardier customers will experience.


Related Research on ASDReports.com:
The Global Commercial Aircraft Market 2017-2027

Source : Bombardier Aerospace - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Sep 29, 2017

 

More News from Bombardier Aerospace

More Commercial Aircraft News

Aircraft Economic Life Summit 2017

Nov 28, 2017 - Dublin, Ireland

Register More info


© 2004-2017 • ASDNews • be the first to know • contact usterms & conditionsprivacy policyadvertisingfaqs

zpsk