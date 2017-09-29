Smarter Borders 2017 Conference

7 November, 2017 - 9 November, 2017, London, United Kingdom

The Future of Border Management

As the international gathering of border security policy makers, experts and stakeholders, Smarter Border Managment 2017 will consider the operational and practical relationship between maintaining the flow of people and cargo around the world, whilst prioritising safety against terrorism, trafficking and smuggling.



The challenge of unprecedented demographic trends, irregular migration patterns and the complexity of the geopolitical context in 2017 aligned with extensive technological developments in the implementations of "smart" border systems delivers an exciting and challenging background to the established forum for border security professionals from government, NGOs and the private sector.





Featuring policymakers from across the European continent and beyond, this year's conference will aim to advance discussions across a whole range of issues, ensuring that we solve the crises of today and plan for the challenges of tomorrow.



New for 2017:

Full debrief in the wake of the UK's decision to withdraw from the European Union

Reform to preserve: Protecting the Schengen agreement through the full roll out the European Commission's Entry-Exit System

Coherent security: border control from beyond the border and the 'whole of government approach' to border security

Cargo management at the border across all ports-of-entry

Confirmed 2017 Speakers:

Minister Rt. Hon Brandon Lewis , Minister of State for Immigration, United Kingdom

, Minister of State for Immigration, United Kingdom Rear Admiral Patrick Augier, Deputy Secretary General for the Sea, France

Deputy Secretary General for the Sea, France Mr Sebahattin Öztürk , Deputy Interior Minister, Government of Turkey

, Deputy Interior Minister, Government of Turkey Janek Mägi, Head of the Border Guard Policy Department, Ministry of Interior Estonia

Head of the Border Guard Policy Department, Ministry of Interior Estonia Krum Garkov , Executive Director, eu-LISA

, Executive Director, eu-LISA Jari Liukku, Head of European Serious and Organized Crime Centre, Europol

Head of European Serious and Organized Crime Centre, Europol Kenneth Sava, Director, Trusted Traveller Programs, US Customs and Border Protection

Director, Trusted Traveller Programs, US Customs and Border Protection Mr Antonis Kastrissianakis , Director, Security, Safety, Trade Facilitation, Rules of Origin & Internati, DG Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission

, Director, Security, Safety, Trade Facilitation, Rules of Origin & Internati, DG Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission Captain lic. iur. Daniel Anrig , Head Airport Police Staff Division, Cantonal Police Zurich

, Head Airport Police Staff Division, Cantonal Police Zurich JiA(tm)í AOEelikovsky, Head of Schengen Cooperation, Czech Republic Ministry of the Interior

Head of Schengen Cooperation, Czech Republic Ministry of the Interior Samy Gardemeister , Director of Enforcement, Finnish Customs

, Director of Enforcement, Finnish Customs Mark Branchflower, Head of Unit, Police Forensics Sub-Directorate, INTERPOL

Head of Unit, Police Forensics Sub-Directorate, INTERPOL Fares Rahmun , VIS Project Manager, German Federal Office of Administration (BVA)

, VIS Project Manager, German Federal Office of Administration (BVA) Hervé Mathevet , Customs Attaché, Ambassade de France

, Customs Attaché, Ambassade de France Willem S.C. Mudde , Head Targeting Centre Borders, Royal Netherlands Marechaussee

, Head Targeting Centre Borders, Royal Netherlands Marechaussee Thomas Hoff Andersson , Director, Passenger & Terminal Services, Copenhagen Airports A/S

, Director, Passenger & Terminal Services, Copenhagen Airports A/S Gonzalo Vargas Llosa , Senior Policy Advisor, UNHCR

, Senior Policy Advisor, UNHCR Kristof Tamas , Director, Delmi: the Migration Studies Delegation, Regeringskansliet, Government of Sweden

, Director, Delmi: the Migration Studies Delegation, Regeringskansliet, Government of Sweden Lieutenant Colonel Rebekka Straessle , Chief of Staff, Swiss Border Guard

, Chief of Staff, Swiss Border Guard Cosmin Floroiu , Border Security Advisor- EUCAP Sahel Mali, European External Action Service

, Border Security Advisor- EUCAP Sahel Mali, European External Action Service Dr. Michael Rupp , Head of Section C – Civil Society, Fundamental Rights, Judiciary and Home, Delegation of the European Union to Turkey

, Head of Section C – Civil Society, Fundamental Rights, Judiciary and Home, Delegation of the European Union to Turkey Ms Maegan Hendow , Research Officer, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD)

, Research Officer, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) Dr. Enrique Belda Esplugues , Deputy Director General of Communications and Information Systems for Security, Ministry of Interior

, Deputy Director General of Communications and Information Systems for Security, Ministry of Interior Ms Barbara Kostuk , Managing Director, Airlines for America

, Managing Director, Airlines for America Matthew J. Cornelius , Vice President, Air Policy, Airports Council International – North America

