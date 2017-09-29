Smarter Borders 2017 Conference
- 7 November, 2017 - 9 November, 2017, London, United Kingdom
The Future of Border Management
As the international gathering of border security policy makers, experts and stakeholders, Smarter Border Managment 2017 will consider the operational and practical relationship between maintaining the flow of people and cargo around the world, whilst prioritising safety against terrorism, trafficking and smuggling.
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
The challenge of unprecedented demographic trends, irregular migration patterns and the complexity of the geopolitical context in 2017 aligned with extensive technological developments in the implementations of "smart" border systems delivers an exciting and challenging background to the established forum for border security professionals from government, NGOs and the private sector.
Global Anti-Drone Market Analysis & Forecast Report 2017
Featuring policymakers from across the European continent and beyond, this year's conference will aim to advance discussions across a whole range of issues, ensuring that we solve the crises of today and plan for the challenges of tomorrow.
New for 2017:
- Full debrief in the wake of the UK's decision to withdraw from the European Union
- Reform to preserve: Protecting the Schengen agreement through the full roll out the European Commission's Entry-Exit System
- Coherent security: border control from beyond the border and the 'whole of government approach' to border security
- Cargo management at the border across all ports-of-entry
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Confirmed 2017 Speakers:
- Minister Rt. Hon Brandon Lewis, Minister of State for Immigration, United Kingdom
- Rear Admiral Patrick Augier, Deputy Secretary General for the Sea, France
- Mr Sebahattin Öztürk, Deputy Interior Minister, Government of Turkey
- Janek Mägi, Head of the Border Guard Policy Department, Ministry of Interior Estonia
- Krum Garkov, Executive Director, eu-LISA
- Jari Liukku, Head of European Serious and Organized Crime Centre, Europol
- Kenneth Sava, Director, Trusted Traveller Programs, US Customs and Border Protection
- Mr Antonis Kastrissianakis, Director, Security, Safety, Trade Facilitation, Rules of Origin & Internati, DG Taxation and Customs Union, European Commission
- Captain lic. iur. Daniel Anrig, Head Airport Police Staff Division, Cantonal Police Zurich
- JiA(tm)í AOEelikovsky, Head of Schengen Cooperation, Czech Republic Ministry of the Interior
- Samy Gardemeister, Director of Enforcement, Finnish Customs
- Mark Branchflower, Head of Unit, Police Forensics Sub-Directorate, INTERPOL
- Fares Rahmun, VIS Project Manager, German Federal Office of Administration (BVA)
- Hervé Mathevet, Customs Attaché, Ambassade de France
- Willem S.C. Mudde, Head Targeting Centre Borders, Royal Netherlands Marechaussee
- Thomas Hoff Andersson, Director, Passenger & Terminal Services, Copenhagen Airports A/S
- Gonzalo Vargas Llosa, Senior Policy Advisor, UNHCR
- Kristof Tamas, Director, Delmi: the Migration Studies Delegation, Regeringskansliet, Government of Sweden
- Lieutenant Colonel Rebekka Straessle, Chief of Staff, Swiss Border Guard
- Cosmin Floroiu, Border Security Advisor- EUCAP Sahel Mali, European External Action Service
- Dr. Michael Rupp, Head of Section C – Civil Society, Fundamental Rights, Judiciary and Home, Delegation of the European Union to Turkey
- Ms Maegan Hendow, Research Officer, International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD)
- Dr. Enrique Belda Esplugues, Deputy Director General of Communications and Information Systems for Security, Ministry of Interior
- Ms Barbara Kostuk, Managing Director, Airlines for America
- Matthew J. Cornelius, Vice President, Air Policy, Airports Council International – North America
Download Conference Agenda | Register to attend this Conference
Source : ASDEvents
Nov 28 - 29, 2017 - Alexandria, United States
Network Centric Warfare (NCW) Conference
Feb 1 - 2, 2018 - Rome, Italy