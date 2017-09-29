AM General Awarded More Than $550 M In New Global HMMWV Delivery Orders

Since award of an initial overarching Foreign Military Sales requirements contract less than a month ago, Company has already received multiple delivery orders for more than a quarter of the $2.2 billion, 5-year total contract potential value

Global demand for AM General’s current High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWVs) continues to ramp up as the Company has been awarded new HMMWV delivery orders for vehicles and parts for Afghanistan, Iraq, Ukraine, Jordan, Slovenia, Bahrain, Columbia, Bosnia and Kenya totaling more than $550,000,000. HMMWVs provided under these new delivery orders include protected weapons carriers, cargo transporters and ambulances.

These new delivery orders are provided through the recently announced $2.2 billion, 5-year, firm fixed price Foreign Military Sale (FMS) requirements contract to manufacture an estimated quantity of up to 11,560 new HMMWVs. Since award of this FMS requirements contract less than a month ago, AM General has already received orders for more than a quarter of the $2.2 billion, 5-year total maximum value of the contract.





The pace of these recent new HMMWV delivery orders highlights the significant global demand for the modern, rugged, versatile and affordable vehicles, and builds upon the current globally installed base of over 250,000 HMMWVs in use worldwide in over 60 different countries.

The HMMWV platform performs more mission roles than any other tactical vehicle in the world. The modern HMMWV built by AM General, today includes many improvements throughout the vehicle to include a high performance, rugged and reliable automotive system.

AM General continues to design, test and build these improvements into the highly successful HMMWV Ambulance and Army National Guard HMMWV Recapitalization Public Private Partnership programs, with even more enhancements available to meet U.S. domestic and international customer needs.

Internationally, in addition to the FMS contracts noted above, AM General recently showcased its Multi-Purpose Truck (MPT) concept at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) Expo in London. The MPT is designed to allow customers to configure payload modules customized to their specific needs. The MPT provides a multi-purpose platform capable of integrating a multitude of modules, weapons, and additional internal components. Additionally, the company continues to actively market its revolutionary HMMWV/Hawkeye System that incorporates a 105mm Howitzer on to a modernized HMMWV.

Source : AM General - view original press release