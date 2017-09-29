Newsletter Subscription


Friday, Sept 29, 2017

Kratos USD Receives $6.2 M for Specialized Products in Support of National Security Related Programs

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division (USD) recently received $6.2 million in orders for specialized products in support of certain National Security Related Programs.  USD is a leading industry innovator and provider of high performance unmanned aerial drone systems and aircraft for tactical missions and target applications.  Work under these recent contract awards will be performed at secure Kratos manufacturing facilities.  Due to customer related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related to these recent contract awards.

Source : Kratos Defense & Security Solutions - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Sep 28, 2017

 

