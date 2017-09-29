Milestone and Babcock Celebrate Over 50 Helicopters on Lease and 6 Years of Lease Partnership

Milestone Aviation Group Limited (Milestone) and Babcock Mission Critical Services Ltd. announce the sixth anniversary of their lease partnership. Milestone, the global leader in helicopter leasing, has served Babcock (and its predecessor companies) since 2011, first providing for the purchase/lease-back of three light-twin emergency medical service helicopters operated in Spain and Portugal.

Today, Milestone leases more than 50 helicopters into Babcock’s fleet ranging from light twins to heavies. Over half the helicopters operate in emergency medical services, police surveillance, and search and rescue missions. Most recently, Milestone introduced the H175 helicopter to Babcock’s fleet – the operator’s first super-medium aircraft – with the delivery of three aircraft from the lessor’s order book with Airbus. Milestone expects to deliver two additional H175s to Babcock before the end of the year.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Helicopter Turbine Engines Market - 2017

“We are extremely proud to have expanded our partnership with Babcock over the past six years,” said Milestone President and CEO, Daniel Rosenthal. “The leases signed with Babcock reflect our customer focus, unparalleled suite of service offerings and long-term approach to developing business partnerships. Babcock has generated strong growth with their focus on mission-critical operations and government support services. We look forward to growing our relationship with Babcock and supporting them for years to come.”

“We are delighted to continue building on our long-term relationship with Milestone,” said Andrea Cicero, Managing Director, Babcock Mission Critical Services. “Milestone’s financial strength and stability as part of GE coupled with their market knowledge and diverse fleet makes them a perfect leasing partner. We appreciate their ability to think long-term and simultaneously move quickly to execute on tight timeframes. The partnership with Milestone allows us to better serve our customers and deliver value to our shareholders as the market continues to evolve.”

The Babcock-Milestone partnership is broad and diverse. Milestone has provided aircraft and operating lease financing on Babcock helicopters serving EMS, SAR, O&G and police surveillance missions utilising modern light-twin helicopters, mediums, super-mediums and heavy aircraft.

Source : General Electric - view original press release