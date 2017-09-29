Mikros Systems Receives $2.4 M US Navy Production Order for ADEPT Advanced Maintenance Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation (OTCQB: MKRS) announced today that it has received the second production order awarded under its recent multi-year $35M contract with the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Crane, IN.

The order covers new production deliveries of Mikros' Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset (ADEPT) and is valued at $2.4 million. Year-to-date, Mikros has received $3.5 million in U.S. Navy ADEPT production awards. The ADEPT units will be produced at the Mikros Manufacturing and Depot Center in Largo, FL.





Mikros' Director of Operations Mark Laureigh commented, "Our Largo facility is up and running after Hurricane Irma. We experienced minimal disruption from the storm and we are ready to execute this new production order. This is the eleventh round of production orders for ADEPT and will increase the total number of manufactured systems beyond 250. We expect to deliver additional ADEPT systems over the next year and continue to support the systems already deployed on U.S. Navy AEGIS surface combatants."

The Mikros Systems Manufacturing and Depot Center in Largo, Florida was established in 2009 to manufacture and provide sustainment and logistics support for the ADEPT system and other Mikros products. The center has produced and delivered over 200 systems to the U.S. Navy and provides life-cycle support for the systems including calibration, repair and training.

