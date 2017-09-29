Jacobs Wins US Air Force Communication, Navigation, Surveillance/ATM Software Contract

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) was awarded a continuation contract for the United States Air Force Communication, Navigation, Surveillance/Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) software development. The software supports the fleet of Air Mobility and Air Combat Command aircraft. The contract is valued at $34.6 million over five years if all options are exercised. Work will be primarily performed at the Jacobs Software Engineering Center in Nashua, NH.

Under this contract, Jacobs will continue software development previously done under the Global Mobility and Special Mission Mission Planning Software Development and Sustainment contract. Jacobs will design, develop and deliver CNS/ATM compliant software which produces aircraft readable navigational databases for the C-5, C-17, KC-10, KC-135, E-3 DRAGON and EC-130H aircraft. The contract also includes data validation of National Geospatial Agency aviation datasets and support for Foreign Military Services aircraft platforms.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

The Global C4ISR Market 2016-2026

“Building on our long history of supporting the U.S. armed forces, this contract continues Jacobs’ legacy in providing safety of flight software to the Air Force, specifically its navigational data needs,” said Jacobs Aerospace and Technology Senior Vice President Darren Kraabel. “The software suite Jacobs is providing will enable more precise navigation of U.S. Air Force aircraft for continued operations to continue operations without restriction in controlled airspace around the world.”

Source : Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - view original press release