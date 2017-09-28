Military & Government Unmanned Aircrafts & Counter UAS Symposium

Emerging Opportunities, Needs and Challenges

7 November, 2017 - 8 November, 2017, Washington, DC, United States

DoD has reported Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) growth rate between 2015 and 2035. It is expected that federal agency UAS fleets will grow from a few hundred to approximately 10,000, with over 90 percent of these vehicles categorized as Nano, Micro, or Small UAS. Ultralight, Light Sport, and Medium sized UAS will find a role with a number of agencies, such as Bureau of Land Management or Coast Guard, who need to survey large tracts of land or water for a variety of missions. In all cases, the UAS is the transport for the payload, be it sensors or cargo. The number and type of UAS developed, acquired, and deployed will be driven by mission needs and costs. Analysts still predict growth in this industry, estimating a total increase to just over $89 billion in the next decade. Not only is the military expected to sustain its backing of UAS technology, but the civil and commercial markets are poised to open up to a host of opportunities for the industry.



''Unmanned Aircraft Systems West'' is a very valuable investment in your time. Attendees will obtain invaluable information on the emerging opportunities in the Military, Government, Commercial and Civil Markets found nowhere else. Key program offices will examine UAS from first hand experiences and address the Needs, Requirements and Opportunities needed.





Key issues will include:

Emerging Defense and Government UAS Needs & Requirements

DoD UAS Joint Program Updates, Emerging Platform & Sensor Capabilities, Training & Testing

UAV Program Updates and Platforms

Developing Counter UAS & Detect & Avoid Technologies

sUAS Innovations, Growth, Capabilities and Opportunities

FAA NAS Regulatory Updates

''Very well organized.''

UAS/RPA Subject Matter Expert, 705th Combat Training Squadron



''A very good lineup of relevant experts''

Deputy Director, Air Force Joint Test Office (AFJO)



''Speakers are good, location good, contacts very good''

Director, New Business Development, HITCO



''Great span of the field, real authorities''

Vice President, Business Development, Space Data Corp



''Broad based perspectives were excellent''

Defense Fellow, U.S. Congress and U.S. Air Force

Confirmed Speakers

Mr. Joseph Hosack , Science & Technology Branch Chief, United State Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

, Science & Technology Branch Chief, United State Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) Mr. Matt England , VP, Government Systems, CyPhy

, VP, Government Systems, CyPhy Mr. John Delay , Director Strategy, Harris Corporation

, Director Strategy, Harris Corporation Mr. Steve “Lux” Luxion , Deputy Director, ASSURE UAS Center of Excellence, MSU

, Deputy Director, ASSURE UAS Center of Excellence, MSU Mr. Larry Friese , Founder, Aerial Information Systems Corporation

, Founder, Aerial Information Systems Corporation Mr. Henry Cathey , Interim Deputy Director, New Mexico State University UAS Flight Test Center

, Interim Deputy Director, New Mexico State University UAS Flight Test Center COL Christopher “Lack-O” McDonald , ANG, 163rd Attack Wing (ATKW), Air National Guard

