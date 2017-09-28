Newsletter Subscription


Thursday, Sept 28, 2017

Major order for Rheinmetall

  • 104 German Leopard 2 MBTs to be modernized

Rheinmetall will soon be modernizing part of the Bundeswehr’s fleet of Leopard main battle tanks, implementing a comprehensive array of upgrade measures. The Düsseldorf-based technology group for mobility and security will be responsible for key parts of a combat performance upgrade programme that will bring 104 Leopard 2 tanks up to state-of-the-art design status. Coupled with additional services, the modernization package is worth a total of €118 million. The first serially retrofitted Leopard 2 A7V tanks will reach the Bundeswehr starting in 2020.

Rheinmetall will be transforming a total of 68 Leopard 2A4, 16 Leopard 2A6 and 20 Leopard 2A7 main battle tanks, bringing them up to A7V standard. In the process, Rheinmetall specialists will be eliminating obsolescent features in the fire control computers and control consoles as well as installing a new laser rangefinder and thermal imaging device.


In addition, Rheinmetall will be supplying the new L55A1 gun for the 68 Leopard 2A4 MBTs to be modernized. These tanks will therefore be able to fire the latest generation of armour-piercing ammunition in the upper pressure zone. All 104 Leopard 2A7V tanks will be capable of using Rheinmetall’s new programmable DM11 multipurpose round.

The order underscores once again Rheinmetall’s leading role in tank main armament design and electronic components for modern fighting vehicles.

Source : Rheinmetall AG - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Sep 27, 2017

 

