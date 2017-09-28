Jeppesen and Air Malta Agree to Navigation, Charting and EFB Service Contract

Digital Jeppesen services to maximize operational efficiency for flagship carrier of Malta

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary Jeppesen, today announced a three-year service renewal agreement with Air Malta to provide Jeppesen's industry-leading FliteDeck Pro electronic flight bag (EFB) services on iPad, in addition to digital charting data and NavData global navigation services for the airline.

"We have worked closely with Jeppesen to provide our operational insights to continually enhance its EFB services, and we are pleased to continue receiving the leading navigation, EFB and charting data in the industry through this agreement," said Captain Alexander Muscat , chief officer, Flight Operations, Air Malta. "Our crew members have come to trust Jeppesen data and services to safely reach our destinations around the world, and we also benefit from bottom line savings achieved through reduced costs by using more efficient operations."





The use of FliteDeck Pro will deliver enhanced operating capabilities for Air Malta, including the use of Smart Notes, which analyze chronological and geospatial flight data to present key data points for pilots automatically, without the need for manual interaction. Another new capability, Tailored Enroute, will allow Air Malta to depict Jeppesen's data-driven enroute data, supplemented with their own operationally-specific information, to provide a complete enroute navigation picture.

"Our relationship with Air Malta provides mutually beneficial information sharing, and we are proud to continue this process through our new agreement," said Margarita Jiménez Vidal, Flight Operations sales director, Boeing Global Services.

Jeppesen NavData is developed from a comprehensive aviation database, which is composed of more than one million records. To ensure accuracy, Jeppesen flight information analysts edit and verify approximately 150,000 database transactions generated from worldwide aviation data source documents during every 28-day revision cycle.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release