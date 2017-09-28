Boeing Certifies Goodyear Flight Radial Tire for 777X

The Boeing Company has certified The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company's (NASDAQ: GT) ultra-lightweight Flight Radial aviation tire for its 777X airplane.

With this designation, the Goodyear Flight Radial becomes the first product to receive Boeing system part certification for the 777X.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Commercial Aircraft Landing Gear Sales Market Report 2017

The Flight Radial, one of Goodyear's most advanced aviation products, features Goodyear Featherweight Alloy Core Bead Technology, the latest in Goodyear lightweight radial aircraft technology, for weight reduction and reduced operating costs. The tire also contains strong, rigid tread belts with enhanced rubber for dimensional stability, longer service life and increased cut resistance, plus other features.

In December 2015, Goodyear announced that Boeing had selected the Flight Radial for the nose and main landing gear of the 777X, which is scheduled for delivery in 2020.

"The Flight Radial earning the first system part certification for this advanced aircraft is a tremendous achievement and a testament to Goodyear's advanced aviation tire technology and capabilities," said Richard J. Kramer, chairman, CEO and president of Goodyear. "We are committed to supplying premium products and services to Boeing and look forward to equipping the Boeing 777X with our Flight Radial tire."

Source : The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company - view original press release