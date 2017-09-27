DGI Europe Conference - Geospatial Intelligence for National Security
- Building Partnerships that Shape the Future of Geospatial Intelligence
- 22 January, 2018 - 24 January, 2018, London, United Kingdom
What is DGI ?
As threats to national security become more unpredictable, geospatial intelligence has an even more important role to play in the future of safety, security and defence. Fortunately, developments in policy, breakthroughs in technology and advances in training are making a real difference already.
To find out how geospatial intelligence will solve the biggest safety, security and defence challenges in an increasingly contested world attend DGI 2018, the biggest meeting of geospatial intelligence leaders in Europe.
Brigadier Dr Friedrich Teichmann, Director of National Geospatial Intelligence, Austrian Armed Forces
"I made great connections in the European GEOINT community and heard from fascinating speakers"
Joe Ross, Principal Scientist - JISR Technical Design Authority, NATO Communications and Information Agency
"The breadth of technical knowledge offered is really impressive"
Lars Bromley, Programme Manager, Geospatial Solutions for Humanitarian Missions, UN Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR)
''Outstanding organisation enabled my team and I to network with colleagues we rarely see in one place at the same time''
Pascal Legai, Director, EU Satellite Centre
Speakers Include:
- Vice Admiral (ret’d) Robert B. Murrett, Professor of Practice, Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs, Institute for National Security and Counterterrorism
- Pascal Legai, Director, EU Satellite Centre
- Dustin Gardweiss, Director, Office of Geospatial Management, NGA
- Joe Ross, Principal Scientist – JISR Technical Design, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, NATO Communications and Information Agency
- James Hockenhull, Director, Cyber Intelligence and Information Integration, Defence Intelligence, UK MoD
- Colonel Graham Livesey, Deputy Head Joint GEOINT, C4ISR Joint User, UK MoD
- Jeff Bell, Director, National Center for GEOINT Standards, NGA
- Dr Emlyn Hagen, Disaster Risk Reduction Program Manager, iMMAP
