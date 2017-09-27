Kratos Receives Contract for Multiple High Performance Unmanned Aerial Drone System Aircraft and Related Mission Support and Other Services

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS), a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Unmanned Systems Division (USD) has recently received $9.7 million in contract awards from National Security related customers for the production and delivery of multiple high performance unmanned aerial drone system aircraft and related mission support, technical, development and other services. USD is an industry innovator and leading provider of affordable, high performance jet powered unmanned aerial drone systems utilized for tactical missions and target applications. Work under these contract awards will be performed at secure USD manufacturing facilities, customer sites, and other locations. Due to the nature of the work being performed, customer related, competitive and other considerations, no additional information will be provided related these contract awards.

Steve Fendley, President of Kratos' Unmanned Systems Division, said, "Kratos is a recognized industry leader for innovation and the rapid development, demonstration, and fielding of high performance unmanned systems and products. We are proud of our unique ability to consistently meet the challenging low cost objectives of our Defense/Security customers for these high performance jet Unmanned Aerial Systems and to be contributing to the successful execution of their critical missions."





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

Global Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Payload Market Research Report Forecast 2017 to 2022

Source : Kratos Defense & Security Solutions - view original press release