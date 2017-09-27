US AFRL selects Engility to deliver advanced R&D services

R&D Support includes testing and deployment of high-end weapons systems

Engility Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EGL) announced today it won a $49 million contract to continue to support the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory in its Kinetic Kill Hardware-in-the-Loop (KHILS) Simulation Technology for Advanced Research (KSTAR) program. Through KSTAR, Engility will help the government assess high-end next generation weapon-system concepts for the next five years.

“We take our role in supporting U.S. national security and global stability very seriously,” said Lynn Dugle, Engility CEO. “This contract is a testament to our unique expertise in studying, developing and deploying scalable concepts that lead to mission success.”





Engility has partnered with AFRL since 2000 to support next generation weapon system infrastructure. The Engility team and our AFRL government partners are leading the industry in the development of technology for test and evaluation of sensor systems and associated hardware, including electro-optical, infrared, laser and radar guidance technologies. This expertise coupled with the high performance computing capabilities at Eglin Air Force Base allows for best-in-class mission success, along with the potential to support AFRL capabilities including directed energy, air vehicles and other materials.

The third quarter 2017 award is a single award IDIQ with a 5-year period of performance with cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders and represents recompete work.

Source : Engility Holdings, Inc. - view original press release