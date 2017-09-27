DIA Awards Leidos Prime Contract

Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) to apply more than 40 years of systems integration expertise to develop the DOMEX Data Discovery Platform (D3P). The single-award cost-plus-award-fee contract has a total contract value of approximately $47 million. Work will be performed in Bethesda, Md.

D3P, under development by Leidos for the National Media Exploitation Center (NMEC), delivers timely and complete Document Exploitation (DOMEX) to make pre-conditioned DOMEX discoverable and available to the intelligence community. Leidos will apply a layered, microservices-based architecture that integrates leading Free Libre and Open Source Software (FLOSS) tools to deliver a secure, scalable, modular, and flexible platform for highly efficient integration of data and advanced analytics. Under the contract, Leidos will provide technical core competencies including data science and engineering, software development, enterprise information technology services, and systems engineering and integration.





"We look forward to applying a proven systems integration and open architecture approach to develop D3P and ultimately help the NMEC achieve its mission to ensure DOMEX information is collected and made discoverable and retrievable for the intelligence community," said Leidos Group President Mike Chagnon.

