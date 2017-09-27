Newsletter Subscription


Wednesday, Sept 27, 2017

OSI Systems Receives Orders of Approximately $16 M for ETD Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. (the “Company” or “OSI Systems”) (NASDAQ: OSIS) today announced that its Security division has received orders valued at approximately $16 million for Explosive Trace Detection (ETD) systems and related supplies and accessories from multiple customers, including several major airlines that seek to comply with the recent U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) directive for enhanced screening on U.S. bound passenger flights.

In July 2017, DHS announced an enhanced security directive, requiring additional passenger screening at greater than 200 final points of departure to the United States. In response to this directive, air carriers were given various alternatives to achieve the additional screening measures, including the utilization of ETD systems. The Company has ramped up production, installation, training and program management teams to support increased demand as a result of this directive.


OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are proud to assist with this important DHS security directive, which is designed to improve security on flights into the U.S., and to announce that several leading airlines have chosen to partner with us.”

Source : OSI Systems, Inc. - view original press release

Published on ASDNews: Sep 26, 2017

 

