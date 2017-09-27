The variety and versatility of Airbus Helicopters' range on display at Helitech 2017

Display at the show includes H125, H135, H145 and H160, as well as the company's

HCare customer support offer

Airbus Helicopters is gearing up for an extensive presence at this year’s Helitech International air show, which will take place from 3-5 October at ExCeL London. The world’s leading helicopter manufacturer will display nearly its entire range of aircraft, highlighting the diversity and versatility of its helicopters, many of which are best-sellers in their class.

“We are pleased to showcase the most versatile range of helicopters in the industry at Helitech this year,” said Guillaume Faury, Airbus Helicopters CEO. “We are confident that the quality of our products, our support, and our current improvements and innovations put us in the best position to provide our customers with the solutions they need to operate in a challenging market environment.”





On the stand (#C100) will be an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) H145 and an H125 for private and business aviation (PBA). The versatile H125 is a go-to aircraft for multiple missions, with more than 4,500 in operation around the world. The twin-engine H145 is one of the company’s best sellers for EMS, law enforcement and offshore wind turbine operations, thanks to its mission capability and flexibility, especially in high-and-hot operating conditions.

Airbus Helicopters will also showcase two additional helicopters on the indoor static display. An H135 equipped with Airbus’ in-house designed avionics system, Helionix, will be presented. Helionix has been hailed by users for its intuitive human machine interface and autopilot, allowing pilots to concentrate on the mission rather than multiple instrument feeds and inputs. The H135 is the unbeaten market leader in light, twin-engine, multi-purpose helicopters, well equipped for such missions as utility, law enforcement and military training.

With the two prototypes in flight testing and the third prototype gearing up for its first flight, the H160 (full-scale mock-up) is coming back to London, allowing show-goers to appreciate its elegant lines, its spacious cabin and its cockpit that offers pilots unrivalled visibility in flight. The H160 interactive virtual reality experience, available on the Airbus Helicopters stand, will allow visitors to explore in detail the aircraft’s different mission configurations, designed to create added value for customers in terms of performance, economic competitiveness, safety and comfort.

Finally, two HCare customer support counters will be available for show-goers to learn more about Airbus Helicopters’ modernized service offer, which not only works to keep customers’ helicopters flying, but to ease their operations and increase their profitability as well.

Source : Airbus Helicopters - view original press release