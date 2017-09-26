Future Mortar Systems Conference

25 October, 2017 - 26 October, 2017, London, United Kingdom

Maintaining Advantage in Dynamic Tactical Environments

At seven years, the Future Mortar Systems conference is longest running strategic forum about mortar systems and the role of indirect firepower in contemporary and future tactical environments.



The role of infantry and artillery in contemporary operations is continuously under reassessment as land forces look to prepare for both near-peer and low-tech adversaries whose tactics are increasingly hybrid. Transformations in concepts of operations will have a significant impact on land forces and the employment of indirect firepower and this, in turn, is shaping and reshaping the contemporary mortar system and its desired effects in the battlespace. The 2017 Future Mortar Systems conference allows warfighters a unique opportunity to share their perspectives on what a robust indirect fire capability could or should look like to achieve success in future conflicts.





Beyond operational and strategic discussions, the 2017 FMS event will identify both persistent and emerging challenges and priorities that are shaping the contemporary thinking of infantry, artillery and marine corps. Key areas for discussion will include training and safety, noise and weight reduction, munitions standardization, target acquisition, digitized fire support and mobility.



Industry Thought Leaders

Chairperson

Mr Christopher Foss , Independent, Consultant

Introducing the 2017 Speaker Faculty

Lieutenant Colonel Jim Turner, SO1 Light Forces, Close Combat , Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army HQ

SO1 Light Forces, Close Combat , Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army HQ Lieutenant Colonel Andrea Bandieri , ACOS Training Innovation & Interoperability, Italian Special Operations Forces

, ACOS Training Innovation & Interoperability, Italian Special Operations Forces Lieutenant Colonel Refael Aviya , Head of the Keshet Section, Weaponry Department, Israeli Ground Forces

, Head of the Keshet Section, Weaponry Department, Israeli Ground Forces Lieutenant Colonel Eike Sinzig , Office of Army Development – Infantry, Bundeswehr

, Office of Army Development – Infantry, Bundeswehr Major Adam White , Second in Command/Operations Officer, Australian Army

, Second in Command/Operations Officer, Australian Army Major Nils Carlsson , Future Organisation Development Officer, Swedish Army

, Future Organisation Development Officer, Swedish Army Major Peter Kolennikov , Company Comander, Field Artillery And Rocket Forces Department, Ukrainian MOD

, Company Comander, Field Artillery And Rocket Forces Department, Ukrainian MOD Eungsoon Jang , Director of Armored Vehicle Project Team, South Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration

, Director of Armored Vehicle Project Team, South Korea Defense Acquisition Program Administration Major Chris Tyson , OIC of Enlisted Gunnery & Cannoneer Schools, US Marine Corps

, OIC of Enlisted Gunnery & Cannoneer Schools, US Marine Corps Major Erik Verstraelen , Liaison Office to the Dutch MOD, Belgian Ministry of Defence

, Liaison Office to the Dutch MOD, Belgian Ministry of Defence Major Fabien Stassinet , Fire Support, Land Forces Command, French Army

, Fire Support, Land Forces Command, French Army Captain Luis Rivas , Commander, Mortar Company, US Army

, Commander, Mortar Company, US Army Master Sergeant Ian Peterson , Director Target Acquisition School, US Marine Corps

, Director Target Acquisition School, US Marine Corps Major Mark Dobson , CI Mortar Division, Specialist Weapons School, British Army

, CI Mortar Division, Specialist Weapons School, British Army Dr Pamela Sheehan , Demil & Environmental Technologies, US Army RDECOM-ARDEC

, Demil & Environmental Technologies, US Army RDECOM-ARDEC Staff Sergeant Dwayne Carty , DI (DES) Mortar Division, Specialist Weapons School, British Army

, DI (DES) Mortar Division, Specialist Weapons School, British Army Ryan Hooke , Munitions, US Army RDECOM-ARDEC

, Munitions, US Army RDECOM-ARDEC Ralph Tillinghast , Director, Collaboration Innovation Lab, ARDEC

, Director, Collaboration Innovation Lab, ARDEC Thomas Nielsen , NATO Support and Procurement Agency

