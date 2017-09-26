Boeing, Qatar Airways Announce Order for Two 747-8 Freighters and Four 777-300ERs

Boeing [NYSE: BA] and Qatar Airways announced an order today for two 747-8 Freighters and four 777-300ERs (Extended Range), valued at $2.16 billion at list prices.

The orders were previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders & Deliveries website.





Related Research on ASDReports.com:

A-Share Listed Airport and Shipping Companies - Profiles and Financial Data

The airline also received the first of its 747-8 Freighters at a delivery ceremony attended by His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive and Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO Kevin McAllister.

"The addition of our very first 747-8 Freighter is a significant moment for our Cargo division, and a welcome addition to our 20-strong cargo fleet of wide-body aircraft," said His Excellency Mr. Al Baker. "As the world's third-largest cargo operator, Qatar Airways continues to invest in fleet expansion, with a second 747-8F due to be delivered in November. This reflects our confidence in Boeing to continue to deliver an outstanding product that meets our exacting standards. We expect no less than perfection, and we are confident that Boeing will continue to deliver that."

Today's announcement is the latest milestone in Qatar Airways' relationship with Boeing. The carrier became a launch customer for the 777X in 2013, was the first to operate the 787 in the Middle East and has 20 737 MAX airplanes on order.

"We are proud of our strong, enduring and growing partnership with Qatar Airways and we truly appreciate the value its business has brought to Boeing, its employees, suppliers and our communities," McAllister said. "As one of the world's largest international cargo carriers, it is heartening that Qatar Airways has selected the 747-8 Freighter to meet the needs of its growing cargo operations and to see the important role the 777-300ER continues to play in its long-haul fleet."

Qatar Airways currently operates a fleet of nearly 100 Boeing widebody airplanes and has more than 100 additional Boeing airplanes on order.

The 747-8 Freighter gives cargo operators the lowest operating costs and best economics of any large freighter airplane while providing enhanced environmental performance. It is optimized to provide greater revenue cargo-carrying capability than the 747-400, offering 16 percent more cargo volume while keeping its unique nose door.

The 777-300ER has the highest schedule reliability of any twin-aisle airplane flying today. It is the flagship of the world's elite airlines.

Source : The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) - view original press release