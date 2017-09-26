Gladiator Aircraft Management to Improve Efficiency with AerData's Management Software

Boeing [NYSE: BA], through its subsidiary AerData, today announced that Gladiator Aircraft Management has chosen the AerData Corporate Management System to support its fleet of aircraft. The platform will allow Gladiator Aircraft Manager to consolidate and manage data from multiple sources to improve efficiencies and enhance competitiveness.

“This investment in AerData Corporate Management System software will provide us with a reliable platform that will continue to improve the company’s services to our customers,” said Mark Bondin, Director Gladiator Aircraft Management.





AerData Corporate Management System is an industry-leading platform that supports all business processes in aircraft leasing and asset management. The platform also mitigates risk and enables lessors to smoothly run their business by providing them with full control and oversight of asset values, contract information and technical details.

“We are pleased to announce Gladiator Leasing as our newest Corporate Management System customer,” said Matt Bull, AerData chief executive officer. “Gladiator Aircraft Management, in choosing AerData, will realize the many benefits of using our industry standard lease and asset management platform to support and expand their business.”

