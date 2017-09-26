Air Canada and AAR Announce Signing a 5-Year MRO Contract

Global aviation services leader AAR (NYSE: AIR) and Air Canada (TSX: AC) today announced they have signed a 5-year agreement to provide airframe maintenance for the airline's fleet of 34 Boeing 767 at AAR's Miami MRO facility. The contract will commence later this year and ramp up over three months.

Air Canada's Senior Vice President, Operations, Rich Steer, added, "We have been pleased with the work performed by AAR on Air Canada's fleet. This contract assures Air Canada of a quality solution for our Boeing 767 maintenance needs through AAR's extensive and proven capabilities in this field."





"We are excited to expand our long-term relationship with Air Canada to their 767 fleet," said Chris Jessup, Chief Commercial Officer, AAR. "Our Miami MRO is a world-class facility that can accommodate wide-body aircraft and provides good-paying jobs to American workers."

In addition to Miami, AAR's award-winning network includes airframe maintenance facilities in Indianapolis, Indiana; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; Duluth, Minnesota, Rockford, Illinois; Trois-Rivières, Quebéc; and Windsor, Ontario, as well as component repair facilities in New York and Amsterdam; and landing gear services in Miami. Across these sites, AAR provides industry leading maintenance, repair and overhaul for regional, narrow-body and wide-body aircraft operators. AAR is the largest MRO services provider in the Americas and third worldwide.

