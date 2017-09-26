AerData Software to Streamline Leased Aircraft Management for DS Aviation

Corporate Management System provides a single platform supporting business processes related to aircraft leasing and asset management

Boeing [NYSE: BA] through its subsidiary AerData, today announced that DS Aviation, the aviation leasing company of the Dr. Peters Group, has chosen AerData Corporate Management System to support its fleet of aircraft.

“We are very pleased to have taken onboard the AerData Corporate Management System software, as it will help us improve our asset management capabilities even more,” said DS Aviation managing director Christian Mailly. “It also will further assist us with supplying the information and data required by our investors in a more dynamic and timely manner.”





AerData Corporate Management System is an industry-leading platform that supports all business processes in aircraft leasing and asset management. Corporate Management System is a single platform that facilitates the consolidation and management of data from multiple sources. The platform also mitigates risk and enables lessors to smoothly run their business by providing them with full control and oversight of asset values, contract information and technical details.

“We are pleased that DS Aviation has chosen the AerData Corporate Management System to drive efficiencies within their operations,” said AerData CEO Matt Bull. “We look forward to a long-term alliance with them.”

